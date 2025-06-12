Ja Rule Reacts to 'Shocking’ Diddy Case: ‘Don't Know That Side of Him’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Ja Rule was everywhere in the late ’90s as a major player in the hip-hop scene and was in the same circles as Jay-Z and the now-infamous Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Ja Rule amid Diddy’s sex-trafficking trial.

He said, “It’s all kind of shocking, seeing it, you know. Me knowing Diddy and what I know of Diddy, you know, I’m looking at some of this stuff and I’m like, ‘Wow, I didn’t know he was capable of some of these things.’”

While Ja has been to Diddy’s famous star-studded parties, he clarified that he never attended a freak off.

He commented, “I’ve never partied with that side of him. I’ve never seen that side. I’ve never seen Diddy be violent, so I don’t know that side of him, so it’s like when you’re watching all of this, it’s kind of unraveling.”

Combs is currently on trial, facing charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Ja Rule has been busy prepping for his upcoming summer tour with rap royalty, including Nelly, Eve, and Fabolous.

He shared, “We’re doing like, you know, all of Live Nation’s outdoor big venues they have, like these 20,000- to 30,000-seater outdoor venues that are equivalent to arenas.”

At almost 50, Ja Rule is still working on his body too! How does he stay fit?

He answered, “My main thing is what I tell people, you got to maintain, make sure you eat right. That’s the most important thing, but I’m going to come out with my own workout thing and let people know how I do this.”

As part of his workout routine, Ja does 100 push-ups and 100 sit-ups every day.

Ja stressed the importance of “everything in moderation.”