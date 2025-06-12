Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein’s sex crimes case ended with a mistrial after the jury foreperson bowed out, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

On Wednesday, the jury convicted Weinstein of a first-degree criminal sexual act against ex-production assistant Miriam Haley. The panel, however, found him not guilty on the same charge involving alleged victim Kaja Sokola.

Jury deliberations were set to continue on Thursday for a third charge stemming from a rape allegation made by Jessica Mann.

THR reports the jury foreperson refused to return to the jury room due to alleged threats by other jurors.

The news comes after the foreperson reportedly told Justice Curtis Farber on Wednesday, “I feel afraid inside there. I can’t be inside there.”

According to THR, the foreperson claimed he was concerned for his safety after he refused to change his decision and other jurors told him, “Oh, we will see you outside.”

When asked to return to the jury room on Thursday, the foreperson answered, “No, I’m sorry.”

THR reports Farber spoke with the other jurors who were “extremely disappointed” and didn’t “understand why the foreperson bowed out.”

Prosecutors now plan to retry the rape charge and Weinstein is due back in court July 2 for a hearing.

In response to the infighting among the jury, Weinstein had pleaded with the judge this week for a mistrial.

The New York Times reports he told Farber, “This is not right for me, for me the person on trial here. This is my life on the line, and you know what, it’s not fair. It’s simple. It’s not fair.”

Harvey asked for a mistrial and “another jury that doesn’t fight.”