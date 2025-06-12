‘Duster’: See Saxton & Nina’s Intense First Face-to-Face Meeting (Exclusive Clip)

James Van Evers & Ursula Coyote for Max

"Extra" has an exclusive sneak peak of "Duster," which airs tonight at 9 p.m. on Max!

The episode, titled "Ravishing Light and Glory,” shows Saxton (Keith David) and Nina (Rachel Hilson) meeting for the first time face-to-face after Nina has been secretly plotting his demise at the FBI. Nina is going undercover to get closer to Saxton as his Russian translator, and Saxton is interviewing Nina.

The series is set in the Southwest in 1972 and follows Josh Holloway’s character Jim Ellis, a hotshot getaway driver who works behind the wheel of his Plymouth Duster for a dangerous crime family led by Saxton.

“Extra” Chatted with Holloway and Hilson at the “Duster” premiere last month.