Getty Images

Dua Lipa is a bride to be!

The singer just confirmed to British Vogue that she’s engaged to actor Callum Turner.

“Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting," Lipa shared.

As for the ring, Dua said Callum enlisted her friends and sister for help before having it made for her.

She gushed, “I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me," adding, "It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well.”

The couple hasn’t started wedding planning yet, as Lipa explained, “I want to finish my tour, Callum’s shooting, so we’re just enjoying this period. I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I’m like: ‘Oh, what would I wear?’”

Reflecting on the commitment, she now understands the “weight of it.”

The star explained, “This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling.”

Dua and Callum were first linked in January 2024 after they were spotted at the “Masters of Air” premiere afterparty in London.

They leveled up to Instagram official in July 2024 with pics from the Glastonbury Festival, where Lipa was a headliner.