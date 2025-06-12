Getty Images

A voicemail of Diddy calling his ex-girlfriend, a woman going by the pseudonym “Jane,” a “crack pipe” has been released.

In court on Tuesday, Diddy’s defense team played his voice messages to his ex-girlfriend, who has been on the witness stand for the past few days.

In the 2023 audio message, he calls her his “crack pipe” and also raves about the good time they’d had during a 2003 getaway to Turks and Caicos.

He said, “Eh, baby. It’s all good, get your rest. You are the crack pipe. Should I call you CP?”

Later in the voicemail, he told Jane, “I want you to stay in the light, you know what I’m saying? We had a very, very good time together. Like, so much, so much, so much, so much f**king fun. So much f**king fun.”

He went on while making kissing noises, “Now, go rest up, get in your bag. You know what I’m saying? Got ya contract. Find a nice little spot. Put your mind at ease. And, yeah, I had a great time. And I really, really want you to get some rest, I didn’t know about you throwing up and all that. That’s when I was like, hold up a second. Aight, get some rest, baby. Love.”

Jane’s audio response to Diddy’s message was also played in court. She said, “Crack pipe is so real for the both of us, it's definitely mutual. I just like everything you said. I am so thankful. I had so, so, so much fun, Turks was absolutely incredible, I am so happy."

On Wednesday, Jane broke down tears as the defense asked her to read her loving text messages to Diddy.

In one text message, Jane told Diddy after freak off, “You are truly a blessing in my life, I have never had a man take care of me like you do. You’re the reason for my child’s joy, it means the world to us, I love you baby.”

She also wrote to Diddy in another text, “You are my lover, my partner, my boyfriend.”

In a 2023 video filmed by Jane, Diddy talking about their relationship, saying, “Need to pick each other up, isolate ourselves and do the same thing .”

He added, “I don't want to hurt you no matter what the f**k is going on."