Getty Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger spoke to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour on the red carpet for the premiere of “FUBAR” Season 2 in L.A..

He said they’ve ramped up the action, comedy, and drama for the new season, sharing, “It's going to come out on Father's Day weekend and I'm very excited about it coming out. And remember that we're doing those shows… for the fans. You know what I'm saying? It's not for me, it's for the fans. And so that's why it's very important that we ramp it up. And we did, we ramped up the action, we ramped up the comedy, drama, and all of those things. And we want to entertain people around the world — that's what this is all about.”

Arnold’s character Luke is a CIA operative on the verge of retirement, but who loves it so much that he can’t find a way to retire — just like Arnold with acting!

Schwarzenegger said, “I love acting… I would never change my life with anyone's and I think that the character that I play in ‘FUBAR’ is also a character like that… He enjoys his life, and that's why he cannot find a way to retire and I, in real life, I cannot find a way to retire… So, we have something in common there. ‘FUBAR is a fun show. My real life is fun, so I cannot complain.”

Arnold says he might do something with son Patrick Schwarzenegger, though for now he’s letting him do his own thing.

“Well, it could be in the future. I don't know,” he said. “If there's a good script, you will, of course, think about that, but right now, just let him go and do his own thing. He's doing it very well .He's on a good ride right now. He's very popular. People come up to me now and just say, ‘Hey, here's my contact.’ And I say, ‘Well, thank you… What do you want me to do with this?’”

He said they will reply “No, no, no it's not for you… Give it to Patrick.’”

Terri asked, “What about you, Patrick and Chris doing something together?”

Arnold replied, “Could easily be… Who knows.”