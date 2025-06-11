Zoe Saldaña's Sons Adorably Join Her 'Elio' Red-Carpet Interview! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Tuesday night, Zoe Saldaña brought her sons along for a family night at the Hollywood premiere of Disney and Pixar’s new animated cosmic misadventure “Elio.”

“Extra” spoke with Zoe, who hoped the movie will earn her cool points with her kids and reflected on how being a mother has affected her art.

She said, “Like, that's the reason why I do it. I think it only makes sense for me to make art that stems out of all the things that I’m living in my life simultaneously, and motherhood has been very impactful for me. It's the biggest and most important role of my life, and there was something really special about the bond between Olga and Elio that spoke wonders to me.”

Referencing her own childhood, Saldaña noted, “I'm a child that lost a parent at a very early age, and I remember what it was like to try to be brave every single day, even though you were experiencing pain at such a magnitude that you couldn't even put into words, and where would I be, who would I be today, if it wasn't for just the support of a little friend, even if it's an alien, you know?”

Between “Elio” and “Guardians of the Galaxy,” we had to ask Zoe about all the space themes, and she declared she feels like she was born too soon!

Saldaña commented, “If I had a choice, I would not be born in this time. I would be born way ahead, you know, not right now. Just, everything that we are doing in science, for mankind, I know it may not seem like much lately with everything that's happened that's really disheartening, but we really are… creating great strides for the advancement of humanity, and it's all for the sake, also one day, to connect with other humanoids out there... Just the thought of it, I can spend hours just thinking about that.”

She went on, “I love it and I’m fascinated by it… When I'm not creating things in space, I'm also thinking about space, reading about space… all the Octavia Butler books I’ve read — and they're quite incredible — and the fact that none of them have been made into films. I'm besotted right now.”