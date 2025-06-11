Why ‘Very Proud’ Arnold Schwarzenegger Doesn't Give Son Patrick Career Advice (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Carrie-Anne Moss chatted with “Extra’s” Vanessa Borge about Season 2 of “FUBAR”

Schwarzenegger teased what’s in store, saying, “We have action from the beginning to the end. It is very clear that the people really enjoyed… the action, and so they wrote even more action in Season 2 and I think not only just more comedy, but I think it's more intense in some moments, and it felt like there's more drama.”

They dished on who their action heroes were growing up, with Arnold saying, “When I was a kid, it was Hercules, so it was Reg Park and Steve Reeves and the guys that played Hercules. Then, later on, it was Clint Eastwood and Marlon Brando. And then, when they did the western movies, I really enjoyed that, so this was my inspiration.”

Carrie-Anne added, “Linda [Hamilton], Sigourney [Weaver] — those are all people that really inspired me. Clint Eastwood, for sure.”

They also chatted about a dance scene they did, with Moss calling Arnold “gifted in the dancing."

He disagreed!

“I'm clumsy in dancing,” he confessed, “But I just practice more, and so she needed to practice five times, I practiced, like, 12 to 15 times this dance.”

He called Carrie-Anne “much more talented and much more graceful” than himself.

Arnold uses his iconic “I’ll be back” line in the series, and told Borge what other iconic lines people quote back to him the most.

He shared, “It's just funny when you walk around, you ride a bike through town, and someone screams loud, ‘Get to the chopper!’ You know, kind of almost saying, ‘Hi, Arnold.’”

Giving another example, he added, “When you leave the gym, it's a bunch of guys screaming through the fence, ‘Hasta la vista, baby,’ and try to copy the way you delivered it.”

Schwarzenegger also gushed to "Extra" about being “very proud” of son Patrick Schwarzenegger on the heels of his “The White Lotus” success, but revealed why he hasn’t given him any Hollywood advice.

Arnold explained, “He never asked me for advice… Everyone has a different way of going about the acting career… I had mine and he has his, and that was what made the Variety ['Actors on Actors' talk an] interesting kind of a discussion between me and my son, is because it was really about me talking about, 'This is the way it was 50 years ago when I started, and this is the way it is for you now,' and what are the differences and approaches, and all that.”