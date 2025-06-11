‘The Bachelor’ Couple Zach Shallcross & Kaity Biggar Tie the Knot in Texas

James Clark/Disney

“The Bachelor” alum Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar are officially married!

Two years after he gave her the final rose on “The Bachelor,” they exchanged vows in a Texas wedding in May, court papers obtained by TMZ confirm.

Kaity announced their union with wedding pics, writing on Instagram, “Who said Bachelor couples never workout? 😉💍”

For their special day, Biggar opted for a strapless white wedding gown and Betsey Johnson heels, while Zach sported a black tuxedo.

In 2023, Zach and Kaity said they were in “no rush” to walk down the aisle.

Shallcross told “Extra’s” Billy Bush, “With everything going on so fast, you know, the whole show is like two and a half months, and we finally have this time to actually be together, be in public… We’ve been rushing everything up to this point. If something changes, we’ll move it up. We just thought it would be a smart time, for now.”

At the time, they were planning to move in together in Texas.