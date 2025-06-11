Sabrina Elba Dishes on Date Nights with Husband Idris Elba (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Idris and Sabrina Elba are legit couple goals!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Sabrina, who opened up on their date nights amid their busy schedules.

Sabrina commented, “Date night could be chilling on the couch, which we’re both happy to do after a long day, or it could be a nice night out in London. We went to the Usher concert together recently, which was a lot of fun.”

Sabrina is working on a new album called “No Lip Service” with Idris, in collaboration with their beauty brand S’Able Labs Skincare.

She shared, “This is a way for us to bring sound into the experience, and especially around the new product.”

The album merges music and beauty through Black identity. Sabrina emphasized, “African beauty is rooted in oral tradition, so to be able to share an oral experience of wellness has been amazing.”

“Beauty is not only what you put on your skin,” Sabrina noted. “It’s what you eat, it’s what you hear, it’s how you feel.”

As for tips she has for people working with their spouses, Sabrina said, “I’m not going to say it’s always easy. Boundaries are important. It’s like a shared goal that we have together, a shared vision, a shared dream.”

Aside from acting, music is a major part of Idris’ life — he’s also a world-famous DJ who has performed at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding.