Orlando Bloom, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Nick Mohammed are dishing on their new action comedy “Deep Cover.”

“Extra’s’ Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with the trio about incorporating improvisation into the film, which is about an improv teacher (Howard) and two of her students (Bloom and Mohammed) infiltrating the London underworld by impersonating dangerous criminals.

Howard said, “I think that the spirit of improv... that was definitely a huge part of making this movie, especially because Ben and Alex, who play the detectives, they’re the writers of the movie, and they had worked with Tom Kingsley, the director, and Nick before."

But she added, "Even though the spirit was very improvisational, the script was very strong and so dialed in and so really, we were shooting the script and then as we were discovering things or ideas were popping up, we would totally embrace that. So it was kind f like a perfect mix.”

Orlando talked about getting to play two characters at once, which “tweaked” his interest.

He dished, “That was something that was fun to explore. The idea of this, Marlon being this, like, desperate for attention, desperate for a moment in his career to, like, see this like low-level sting operation as an opportunity to go deep method… I think that was great and to create a character that was like an alter ego to him... They were just so different."

This was Orlando’s first big foray into comedy, which he said was "so fun" and left him wanting to do more.

"I'd love to swim in that space, but I didn't feel like I was, like, performing comedy," he said. "I felt like I was just playing truth." He noted, "Taking fun at the serious actor is low-hanging fruit," adding with a smile, "I've never been guilty of being [serious]... I think actors taking themselves too seriously is comedic.”

Bryce chimed in to give Orlando props, saying, "But 'Pirates,' is hilarious, and the tone of 'Pirates,' like, even though you play a character that is earnest, you know, and romantic, you are part of the fabric of this tone."

Orlando laughed, "Bryce, I was taking myself really too seriously at that time in my career, so I'm glad you find it funny 'cause I thought I was doing a really good job of being a really serious pirate!"

Nick, who starred in "Ted Lasso," spoke about what he brought with him from that experience to this project.

He shared, "Sets are very, you know, in the best possible way, really creative and safe spaces... Yeah, you just try and learn something from every job, really, you know, people like Jason [Sudeikis] and everyone involved in that show make you feel so, kind of, comfortable at sort of asking questions and sort of interrogating scripts and things like that, and you then feel very comfortable when you take that into another job."