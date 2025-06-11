Natalie Dormer on Playing Real-Life Hero Dr. Audrey Evans in ‘Audrey’s Children’ (Exclusive)

Natalie Dormer, known for “Game of Thrones” and “The Tudors,” is stepping out of the fantasy world to play a real-life hero in “Audrey’s Children.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Natalie about portraying Dr. Audrey Evans, a trailblazing pediatric doctor who broke barriers and co-founded the first Ronald McDonald House.

She shared, “I just received the script of ‘Audrey’s Children’ and I thought, ‘How do I not know who this woman is? As a Brit… felt a little bit of a sense of responsibility. I’m like, ‘Goodness! This pioneering pediatric oncologist changed the face of treatment for children cancer.’”

Dormer was “completely” in awe of the real-life Audrey, saying, “I had to turn part of my brain off, a bit overwhelmed by the whole thing.”

Unfortunately, Audrey passed away two weeks into filming, but the movie keeps her legacy alive.

Natalie noted, “Since I shot the film, I’ve had people come up and, you know, hold my hand a bit teary-eyed and be like, ‘I’m one of Audrey’s children.’ A grown adult saying to me, ‘I would not be alive without Dr. Audrey.’”