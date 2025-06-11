‘Love Is Blind’ Couple Lydia Velez Gonzalez & Milton Johnson Split

Getty Images

“Love Is Blind” couple Lydia Velez Gonzalez and Milton Johnson have called it quits.

After nearly three years of marriage, Gonzalez filed for divorce in March.

Lydia announced the split during an appearance on Amber Desiree “AD” Smith’s podcast “What’s the Reality?”

Gonezalez pointed out that there were multiple factors, not just “one thing” that led to the breakdown of their marriage.

According to Lydia, “emotional availability, maturity, support and communication” were all lacking from Milton, which resulted in their split.

She went on, “I don't think he was ready to be a husband."

Lydia claimed that Milton didn’t want to sign the divorce papers “unless there was an NDA.”

Along with saying that she has been “suffering in silence,” Gonzalez noted, “That said enough for me to know that I needed to share my truth.”

Lydia recalled that their “fairy-tale” marriage began to change in October 2022 after they argued over a woman.

While she wanted him to “cut off” ties with his former date mate, Lydia claimed, “He kept giving me excuses.”

Gonzalez claimed that she found text messages that Milton sent to his best friend saying he wanted to have sex with the woman.

Lydia revealed, “My heart went to the floor. I felt betrayed and disrespected."

After Lydia confronted Milton about the text messages, she agreed to do couples therapy. They continued fighting, she said, admitting, “I didn't feel like the therapy was working.”

To make matters worse, Lydia claims she received messages from women who told her that Milton was flirting with or pursuing them.

She stressed, “That was it for me. I was like, ‘I cannot continue.’”

When Lydia confronted Milton about cheating, he denied any wrongdoing.

On the podcast, Lydia revealed that Milton gave her the “silent treatment” after she asked for a divorce.

Despite what has happened, Gonzalez insisted, “I still love him. Unfortunately, I do."

However, Lydia is ready to leave this “bad chapter” of her life, saying, “I'm never gonna settle for less than I deserve... I'm not gonna keep choosing feeling belittled, feeling dismissed."

She went on, "I cannot keep being in a place where I'm not wanted. I'm trying to put back the pieces that he broke."

Milton has not publicly commented on Lydia’s bombshell claims.

In happier times, “Extra” spoke with the couple about how “awesome” married life was.

While Lydia called it “the best thing ever,” Milton commented, “A little easier than I thought.”