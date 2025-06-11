Jury Reaches Split Verdict at Harvey Weinstein’s Sex Crime Retrial

Getty Images

A jury has found Harvey Weinstein guilty of one of three sex crime charges at his retrial in New York.

TMZ reports the disgraced movie mogul was convicted of a first-degree criminal sexual act against ex-production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006. Weinstein was accused of performing forcible oral sex on the victim.

The jury, however, found him not guilty on the same charge involving alleged victim Kaja Sokola. and the panel will continue deliberations on a third charge stemming from a rape allegation made by Jessica Mann.

According to The New York Times, the case has been marred by jury problems, which boiled over on Wednesday after the jury foreman asked to privately meet with Justice Curtis Farber. The judge later revealed in court that another juror had told the foreman, “I will see you outside one day.”

Farber is now giving the jury some time to cool off as they prepare for more deliberations tomorrow.

In response to the infighting among the jury, Weinstein pleaded with the judge for a mistrial.

He told Farber, “This is not right for me, for me the person on trial here. This is my life on the line, and you know what, it’s not fair. It’s simple. It’s not fair.”

Harvey asked for a mistrial and “another jury that doesn’t fight.”