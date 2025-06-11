Harris Yulin, Actor Seen in 'Scarface' & on 'Ozark,' Dies at 87

Harris Yulin, a veteran TV and movie actor familiar to TV audiences for "Frasier" and "Ozark," died June 10 in NYC. He was 87.

His family confirmed the cause of death was a heart attack.

Yulin was born November 5, 1937, in L.A., making his off-Broadway debut in 1963 opposite James Earl Jones and Estelle Parsons. He worked on the stage frequently, including on Broadway in "Watch on the Rhine" (1980), "The Visit" (1992), "The Diary of Anne Frank" (1997), "The Price" (1999), and "Hedda Gabler" (2001), and off-Broadway in many productions.

He won the Lucille Lortel Award for his direction of a 2005 production of "The Trip to Bountiful" starring Lois Smith.

Yulin, especially adept at playing shady characters, made his film debut in "Doc" (1971), going on to give scene-stealing performances in "Night Moves" (1975), "Scarface" (1983), "Another Woman" (1988), "Ghostbusters II" (1989), "Clear and Present Danger" (1994), "Multiplicity" (1996), "Rush Hour 2" (2001), and "Training Day" (2001).

Prolific on TV for 50 years, he was Emmy-nominated for his 1996 performance on "Frasier," and recurred on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" (1999-2002), "24" (2002-2003), "Veep" (2016), and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (2016-2017).

His creepy Orson Snyder fit right in amid all the dirty dealing on "Ozark" (2017-2018).

His last performance came in last year's "Omni Loop," starring Mary-Louise Parker and Ayo Edibiri.

THR reports Yulin was preparing to shoot his part in the new MGM+ series "American Classic" the week of his death that would have reunited him with his "Ozark" co-star Laura Linney.

Michael Hoffman, director of "American Classic," told the outlet, "Harris Yulin was very simply one of the greatest artists I have ever encountered."