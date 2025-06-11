Cara Santana & Shannon Leto Secretly Tie the Knot

Getty Images

Actress Cara Santana and 30 Seconds to Mars drummer Shannon Leto have gotten hitched!

Last month, the couple exchanged vows in a star-studded wedding in Beverly Hills, which was attended by Shannon’s brother Jared Leto, Olivia Culpo, Christian McCaffrey, and Ashley Madekwe.

Cara told Vogue Mexico, “We invited only 50 people to make it an intimate wedding. It was untraditional, highly personalized, and SO much fun!”

For her big day, Santana stunned in a Danielle Frankel backless gown, which featured a high neckline and long sleeves. Shannon opted for an Amiri suit.

Santana gushed, “I never dreamed of getting married. Our relationship with Shannon gave me the space and freedom to understand that true love is a place of balance and grounding; a foundation that gives me the courage and confidence to pursue my dreams, persevere, and be the person I want to be.”

The two have been together since 2020.

Cara shared, “One day, I decided that being married to him was something I wanted for my life. I never imagined a dream wedding, but it ended up being just that.”

The pair married on May 5.

Of the significance of the date, Cara explained, “5-5-5 represents new beginnings. Five is our lucky number and the years we’ve been together.”

Santana called it a “perfect” day, adding, “At the table, we enjoyed a menu of dishes, made moving speeches, and exchanged vows. Then we danced the entire night.”

The wedding comes months after their engagement. He proposed sometime near the end of 2024.