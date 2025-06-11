Celebrity News June 11, 2025 Beach Boys Prodigy Brian Wilson Dies at 82 Facebook Twitter Getty Images Brian Wilson, the creative genius behind the Beach Boys, one of the biggest bands in American history, has died. He was 82. Developing... #Instagram #Obituary #Remembered #TrendingStories More 'Boardwalk Empire' Actor Devin Harjes Dies at 41 of Cancer Kylie Jenner’s Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero’s Cause of Death Released Country Queen Lorrie Morgan Has Lost Her Husband to Cancer: 'Blessed by His Love' Sly Stone, Rock Legend of Sly and the Family Stone Fame, Dies at 82 Pippa Scott of the Movie Classic 'Auntie Mame' Dies at 90