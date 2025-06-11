Barbara Walters Documentary Reveals Career Battles & Private Struggles

Getty Images

Barbara Walters was never afraid to ask the questions the world wanted answered, and her interviews remain just as relevant today as they were when they were first aired.

Now, her six-decade career blazing a trail for women in TV and her long, complicated life are revealed like never before in a new deep-dive documentary, “Barabara Walters: Tell Me Everything.”

During her career, Walters wasn’t afraid to grill A-listers like Taylor Swift, the Kardashians, and Donald Trump.

Oprah Winfrey, Bette Midler and Katie Couric are just some of the big names sitting down to talk about Walters for the doc, which is streaming June 23 on Hulu.

In the documentary, Walters made a confession, saying, “I was never beautiful. If I had been a dog, I mean, maybe, they wouldn’t have put me on television.”

In “Extra’s” first interview with Walters in 1996, she admitted, “I find myself in private life, doing interviews. You know, ‘Tell me about yourself? What was your childhood like? What’s the biggest misconception?’ And then I have to stop myself.”

Twenty years later, Barbara reflected on her storied career, telling “Extra,” “If I help pave the way for women, that’s a wonderful legacy. Don’t you think it is a tribute that I cherish?”