Allison Mack Secretly Marries 2 Years After Release from Prison

Getty Images

“Smallville” actress Allison Mack is married, two years after she served prison time.

TMZ reports Mack and a man named Frank tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in L.A. last week.

The site has a photo of the nuptials, the bride and groom gazing into each other’s eyes and holding hands at a makeshift altar while surrounded by loved ones.

Allison chose a halter dress with a train for the occasion, and appeared to have flowers adorning her updo. Frank wore a gray suit and brown shoes.

TMZ also shared an engagement photo of the pair from December in which Allison flashes her ring.

Mack was previously sentenced to three years for her involvement in Keith Raniere’s NXIVM sex cult.

Allison was arrested in 2018 for sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and forced labor conspiracy charges. She later pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and racketeering charges.

Mack was believed to be a leader in the controversial self-help group NXIVM, and was accused of recruiting sex slaves for Raniere and his NXIVM subgroup of women, DOS. The case was the subject of the HBO documentary “The Vow.”

In 2021, Mack was sentenced to the three years, and was ordered to pay a $20,000 fine and to complete 1,000 hours of community service, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of New York.

She checked into the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, in September 2021 and was released in July 2023 after serving 21 months.

Raniere, 62, was convicted of federal sex crimes and other charges. He is now serving 120 years in prison.

Ahead of her sentencing, Mack apologized for her actions in a letter obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

“It is now of paramount importance for me to say, from the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry,” she wrote, “I threw myself into the teachings of Keith Raniere with everything I had. I believed, whole-heartedly, that his mentorship was leading me to a better, more enlightened version of myself. I devoted my loyalty, my resources, and, ultimately, my life to him. This was the biggest mistake and regret of my life.”

Mack insisted that she was “working to make amends,” continuing, "I am sorry to those of you that I brought into NXIVM. I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man. I am sorry that I encouraged you to use your resources to participate in something that was ultimately so ugly. I do not take lightly the responsibility I have in the lives of those I love and I feel a heavy weight of guilt for having misused your trust, leading you down a negative path."