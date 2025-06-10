T.I. & Tiny’s Daughter Adorably Takes Credit for Coordinated BET Awards Looks! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

T.I. hit the red carpet at the 2025 BET Awards with his wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris and their daughter Heiress Harris, chatting with “Extra’s” A.J. Andrews.

Heiress, 9, adorably revealed that she “pretty much designed” her and T.I.’s coordinating looks, adding, “Like the blue, and I said I wanted a tux.”

T.I., 44, added, “This is a Hideoki creation, Hideoki Bespoke, and Heiress said she wanted a fancy tuxedo for a girl and she wanted it blue and cream and I decided to follow suit.”

His look was partially “deconstructed,” showing on one side what would “normally be covered up.”

Tiny, 49, hit the carpet in a cream suit, explaining, “I went Balmain. I tried to match them with the cream and the gold.”

The event was celebrating the 25th anniversary of “106 & Park,” and T.I. and Tiny reflected on the show’s legacy.

T.I. shared, “I think it's been an amazing platform to showcase superstars, man, at the beginning stages [and] at the height. I remember things like Freestyle Fridays that gave people an opportunity to showcase their skills from the street level. Then, you know, you always had phenomenal performances by people — you never could expect who will pop up… Like, it was just something for our culture. It was a moment in time that I'm happy that this generation would get to experience that again.”

Tiny added, “It played a big part in my group OMG Girlz. When they came out, they were on ‘106 & Park’ at least three times, so it was a very big deal for us. We're always thankful for ‘106 & Park.’”

Kirk Franklin was among the BET Ultimate Icon Award honorees, and T.I. spoke about his talent after working with him on the gospel track “Thank God.”

“He's a genre bender… He bridges the gap between gospel and hip hop and R&B, and he just has such a positive spirit all the time, so upbeat and extremely talented as a musician… and a songwriter. I think his spirit just surrounds him with just pristine positivity that always pushes him through.”