Scottish Rockers Simple Minds Are ‘Alive & Kicking’ with Tour & New Album (Exclusive)

Scottish hitmakers Simple Minds are back on the road with their biggest tour in many years, showcasing all the hits that made the ’80s rockers famous, including arena anthems “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” from “The Breakfast Club,” “Sanctify Yourself,” “Waterfront,” “Promised You a Miracle,” and the tour namesake, “Alive & Kicking”!

The band also has a new album out called “Live in the City of Diamonds,” which captures a performance in Amsterdam that highlights why many call Simple Minds one of the best live bands ever.

“Extra’s” Adam Weissler caught up with frontman Jim Kerr right before they launched the tour to talk about the shows, the album, and more. Watch!