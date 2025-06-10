Scott Wolf & Wife Kelley Split After More Than 20 Years of Marriage

Getty Images

“Party of Five” star Scott Wolf and his wife Kelley have called it quits after 21 years of marriage.

Kelley announced the split on Instagram. She wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that Scott and I are moving forward with the dissolution of our marriage. This has been a long, quiet journey for me — rooted in hope, patience, and care for our children.”

Scott and Kelley share three children: Jackson, 16, Miller, 12, and Lucy, 11.

“While I will not speak publicly about the details, I feel peace knowing that I’ve done everything I can to walk this path with integrity and compassion,” Kelley went on.

“We both look forward to an extraordinary life centered around the most extraordinary children. My priority has always been their wellbeing — and my own healing. That will never change. I am stepping into a chapter of peace, freedom, and protection — with grace. Thank you to the many friends, family, and professionals who have held space for me with love.”

Along with calling Scott “one of the best fathers” and “one of the best partners,” Kelley ended her lengthy statement by saying, “Please respect our privacy during this time. May we all remember: healing isn’t loud. It’s sacred. 🤍.”

The couple got married in 2004, two years after meeting through a mutual friend.