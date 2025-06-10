Getty Images

Macklemore’s nanny went through a scary home invasion robbery over the weekend while watching the rapper’s children at his Seattle home, The Seattle Times reports.

According to a police report obtained by the paper, the nanny told police officers that after putting the children to bed, she saw two men coming through a patio door.

The nanny described them as wearing “tactical”-style vests, along with masks and gloves. She told police she did not see any firearms.

She said one man allegedly sprayed her in the eyes with bear spray, then looked “fearful” and, for an “unexplainable reason,” helped her clean her eyes.

The other man reportedly asked where the valuables were before allegedly taking items including jewelry, watches, and shoes.

The SPD report states that the men pushed her to the ground and took her phone.

That’s when she bit one of the men and got away, running to a neighbor’s home to call police. TMZ has a video of the terrified nanny knocking on a neighbor’s door in the middle of the night. See the video here.

According to the police report, the men were later seen on video leaving the home.

The Seattle Times adds that the children were not hurt during the invasion, and are now in the care of family members.