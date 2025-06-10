Getty Images

Kristin Cavallari is on a promo tour for her new docuseries “Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour,” which follows along behind the scenes on her podcast live tour.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush sat down with Kristin, who had special TV guests on each tour stop, including “Too Hot to Handle” star Harry Jowsey.

A month ago, Kristin revealed on her podcast that Harry sent her an explicit pic of himself, which Billy creatively deemed a "Richard photo."

Recalling receiving the nude photo, Kristin said, "It was bold," but added, “It didn’t get him very far.”

Jowsey isn’t the right guy for Cavallari, but who is?

She answered, “My ideal guy would be 45, not famous, whatsoever. Maybe he owns a construction company in Tennessee.”

"A little bit older, has maybe a couple of kids that are also a little bit older, maybe they're going to college soon," Cavallari elaborated.

For now, Kristin is just “manifesting” this dream guy, insisting, “I swear on my life there is no one specific, I swear.”

Love life aside, Cavallari was busy with “six shows, four cities in seven days” for her tour with bestie Justin Anderson.

While the “Laguna Beach” alum has been in the reality TV space for some time, she never imagined that it would lead to a live audience!

She said, “Never in my wildest dreams. That's one of the things I’m most proud of from my career. Public speaking has actually been a huge fear of mine. Cameras don’t scare me. I can even do a moderated Q&A.”

Cavallari elaborated, “A live audience with 1,000 or 1,500 or whatever and me having to go out and be myself and it's just words and not hide behind anything is one of the scariest things I’ve ever done.”

Kristin recently did something else brave, parting ways with her dad.

She admitted, “It’s actually been one of the best things I’ve done. And I know to some people who don’t understand that sounds kind of crazy, but I always had a tough relationship with him. And something happened with my kids. And it was enough that it warranted me cutting my dad out of my life and I don’t regret it all. It was actually that last thing that was weighing on me that I needed to do. So it’s been a good thing.”