Jenn Tran & Sasha Farber Split (Report)

Getty Images

"The Bachelorette" alum Jenn Tran and her “Dancing with the Stars” partner Sasha Farber have reportedly broken up!

Sources told TMZ the split happened recently, but it was amicable, and they remain friends.

Could distance have played a factor since Jenn resides in Miami, while Farber lives in Los Angeles? Jenn recently completed her physician assistant degree at Barry University in Miami.

In February, Tran hard-launched their relationship on Instagram with a video of them enjoying a romantic dinner together on Valentine’s Day. In the video, they were seen feeding each other chocolate-covered strawberries and sipping wine together.

The two sparked dating rumors in September after they were partnered up on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Jenn appeared as a contestant on “DWTS,” just after calling it quits with ex-fiancé Devin Strader.

In October, Jenn and Sasha reacted to dating rumors.

While they played coy, Farber insisted to “Extra,” “Farber insisted, “I live a very private life,” and Tran teased, “I know where you live.”

Sasha continued, “I wanted her journey to be purely about dance. It wasn’t about a showmanship. Yeah, we have amazing chemistry and… you could see that through our dancing.”

When asked if they were shutting down the dating romance rumors, Jenn grinned and said, “Yeah, we just shut those down.”