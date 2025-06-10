Garrett Hedlund Dishes on Fatherhood: ‘It’s Simplified Everything for Me’ (Exclusive)

Instagram

Garrett Hedlund is starring in “Barron’s Cove,” a nonstop thrill ride about a grieving father out for revenge.

“Extra” caught up with Garrett, who opened up about playing a heartbroken dad, saying, “His son is murdered and he hears that the one responsible is potentially this classmate of the child, so he seeks out to kidnap this kid, who ultimately turns out to be the son of a prolific politician in the town.”

Hedlund, who shares a son with actress Emma Roberts, said the role really struck a chord with him.

“In this story, it lets the audience really ask themselves how far would you go for your child and how far is too far if you believe you're right?”

One thing he is sure about is fatherhood has changed him.

“It simplified everything for me,” he said. “I mean now I just focus on doing what I need to do throughout the day to be the best man that I could be.”

Garrett also dished on starring in “Tulsa King” alongside Sylvester Stallone.

Hedlund shared, “He's the Rocky, he's the Rambo, he's an incredible father, he's an incredible director... He inspires me every day.”

He said Sly and the crew are cooking up an exciting Season 3.

“The mischief is greater, the obstacles are greater,” the actor said. “I think this season the audience isn't going to know what to expect.”