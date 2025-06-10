Getty Images

Tuesday was day four of testimony for Sean “Diddy” Combs’ influencer ex-girlfriend, who is using the pseudonym “Jane,” as she returned to the witness stand for his sex-trafficking trial.

Jane was cross-examined by Diddy’s legal team, who suggested that she was aware of Diddy’s drug use early in their relationship.

The two dated on and off for three years until his September 2024 arrest.

On the witness stand, Jane said, “In the beginning I didn’t really know how to label it. I encountered somebody that was overdoing the partying.”

She went on, “As our relationship continued, I noticed a very strong pattern, and I still didn’t really even label it as a drug addict. I think now I would say that, but then I just would say that he was a really big party guy.”

Jane testified that she even told Diddy that he should go to a rehabilitation center in Thailand while they traveled to Turks and Caicos.

According to Jane, Diddy appeared to be struggling with shaking hands and jaundice, adding, “I could tell he wasn’t taking very good care of himself.”

Jane also told the court that Diddy was taking antidepressants and once told her that he was interested in ketamine therapy.

She also confirmed that she wanted him off drugs and in his “natural form.”

A voicemail was also heard in court, in which Diddy used a drug reference to describe Jane. After returning from Turks and Caicos in 2023, he told Jane, “Get your rest, you are the crack pipe, that's my name for you, 'Crack Pipe,' I'm going to call you 'Crack Pipe,' a very good time together.”

Jane testified that Combs was once “too high” on ecstasy to process her crying after a “hotel night,” aka freak off.

She told the court that Diddy responded to her crying, saying, “You’re gonna ruin my high.”

Diddy’s defense also grilled Jane about her use of ecstasy during the freak offs. She told the defense, “I would say Mr. Combs would offer me the ecstasy and expect me to take it.”

Jane’s testimony is expected to wrap up by Wednesday.

Weeks ago, Diddy’s ex Cassie Ventura testified that he once overdosed on a “very strong opiate” in 2012.

According to Cassie, the overdose happened after he attended a party at the Playboy Mansion without her.

She said, “From what he told me, he took a very strong opiate that night, but we didn’t know what was happening, so we took him to the hospital."

When asked if his addiction to drugs affected his moods, she responded, “It was a part [of it].”

Diddy has denied all charges against him, entering a not guilty plea on five counts, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.