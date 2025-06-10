Getty Images

It was day four of testimony for Sean “Diddy” Combs’ influencer ex-girlfriend, who is using the pseudonym “Jane,” as she returned to the witness stand for his sex-trafficking trial.

On Tuesday, Jane went through a cross-examination from Diddy’s defense, discussing his sexual proclivities.

According to Jane, Diddy enjoyed watching her have sex with other men in his presence.

Jane told the court that she researched his fetishes to “understand what was going on” with their relationship.

She testified that she connected with the words “cuck” and “cuckold,” calling them “spot on.”

Jane explained, “I wanted to know why my partner wanted so many of these nights.”

When Diddy’s legal team asked her to define “cuck,” she responded, “A cuck derives pleasure seeing his woman derive pleasure from another man.”

Though the prosecution tried to object to the line of questioning, Jane went on, “Cucks could also have a bi-curiosity that they are too ashamed to experience themselves. So they use the woman to venture out in this curiosity without actually doing the act itself.”

Jane said she dated Combs on and off for three years until his arrest in September 2024.

In her testimony days ago, Jane said they were having freak offs leading up to his arrest. She testified that the last one happened in August 2024.

Jane testified that the freak offs initially took place in upscale hotel suites from May 2021 to October 2023, but the sexual encounters stopped for three months around the time that his ex Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against him.

She told the court that the freak offs resumed in February 2024 but took place at his home in Miami. From February to August 2024, she said that there were five total.

According to Jane, the freak offs could last for days, with the longest being three days over New Year’s in 2022.

Jane testified that she used ecstasy, caffeine, plenty of water, and protein shakes to keep her awake during the long sessions, telling the court that she needed drugs to get through the freak offs.