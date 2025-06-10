Dakota Johnson & Chris Evans Joke About 'Materialists' Throuple with Padro Pascal (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans are dishing on their new rom-com-dram “Materialists,” in which Dakota plays an NYC matchmaker who finds herself torn between the perfect match (Pedro Pascal) and her imperfect ex (Evans).

“Extra” spoke with Dakota and Chris, who shared how they all built camaraderie on set.

Chris commented, “Pedro and Dakota knew each other. They already had a tight thing going on, so I certainly was a little nervous coming in.”

Chris confessed he was worried about third-wheeling with Pedro and Dakota, but they “just hit off” immediately.

Dakota chimed in, “We all really love each other.”

When it was suggested their three characters should all choose each other, Chris quipped, "Why couldn't we just, like, just throuple it? Just throuple it and just ramp it up and that's it. That's the movie. Happy ending for for everybody."

Dakota smiled, "Who knows? It might be the end of the movie."

They also talked about their admiration for writer-director Celine Song and being drawn to her thoughtful and beautiful work.

Referencing Celine’s Oscar nominated film “Past Lives,” Dakota shared, “I was privileged to meet her before the Oscars when she was nominated. I just thought she was so magnificent and smart and soulful.”

Celine and Dakota ended up meeting for lunch to discuss “Materialists.” Dakota added, “I would say yes to anything Celine wanted to do with me. She’s just so intelligent, very intentional with her work, her ideas, her emotions… She’s a very deliberate person.”

Chris was drawn to the project because of Celine, saying, “I love ‘Past Lives.’ I love that Celine writes deeply personal stories. Her dialogue is incredible, but it’s also the sort of restrained. The withholding she has with her dialogue, she doesn’t show you everything right away and there’s just as much space for the dialogue as there is for the silence.”

“Celine knows how to capture those moments, and it’s with the stillness, it’s with the quiet, it’s with the pacing to make these things on paper that seem almost simple, that on film become iconic,” Evans elaborated.

Chris’ character is making ends meet as a cater waiter, and Chris and Dakota both revealed what odd jobs they had before acting.

Evans shared, “I was a CIT [counselor-in-training] at a summer camp… I was 16.” He added, "At a theater camp. That's the kinda guy I was."

Dakota recalled working in a restaurant, saying, “I served burgers for, like, four days and then I got fired ’cause I sucked. I was 14 and I worked at an art gallery that was next door to my high school because I studied visual arts and I was a painter. I hated that job because it involved, like, writing essays about artists."

She explained, "It was my brother's friend that gave me the job, and then I was like, 'I f***ing hate this. I'm in school, and then I'm doing more school, and then I have to go home and do homework,' and I hated it."

Before the interview ended, Chris and Dakota shared some advice for those looking for love.

Bringing it back to her character, Dakota said, “I like that Lucy becomes very honest and brave with herself.”

Chris shared his two cents, saying, “I just think when it comes to love, you don’t want regret in life, you know, in any capacity, and I think love is a risk, love is a gamble, and I just think the worst thing in the world is to look back and think, ‘I should have been more vocal, I should have put myself out there, I should have tried.’ Specifically when it comes to love, you know, more than career, more than any of those things.”