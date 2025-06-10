Conner Smith Involved in Fatal Car Accident That Killed 77-Year-Old Woman

Getty Images

Country singer Conner Smith, 24, has been involved in a tragedy.

Over the weekend, Smith allegedly struck and killed a woman while driving in Nashville. The woman, Dorthy Dobbins, 77, was walking in the crosswalk when she was hit by Smith’s vehicle.

A release by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department stated, “The preliminary contributing factor for this crash appears to be Smith failing to yield the right of way to the pedestrian. He showed no signs of impairment.”

An investigation is currently underway, but Smith is facing no charges “at present.”

Smith’s lawyer confirmed the accident, saying that he was “involved in a car accident that tragically claimed a life.”

The statement went on, “His heart goes out to Ms. Dobbins’ family during this incredibly difficult time. Mr. Smith continues to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.”

A source told People magazine that the tragedy was an accident. According to the insider, Smith was not under the influence or distracted by his phone.