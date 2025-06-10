Ashanti Talks Nelly’s Father’s Day Gift, Says Son KK Is ‘Very Proud of Dada’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Ashanti stunned in a plunging Alexandre Vauthier gown on the 2025 BET Awards red carpet, where she spoke to “Extra’s” A.J. Andrews.

With Father’s Day coming up, A.J. asked how Ashanti and her Grammy-winning husband Nelly are celebrating his first Father’s Day with their new son.

“I got him a good gift,” she dished. “We’re going to celebrate, we always celebrate. KK is very proud of Dada.”

The couple welcomed their son Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, nicknamed "KK," last July.

The award show was also celebrating the 25th anniversary of “106 & Park,” a show that impacted Black culture and brought many iconic pop culture moments.

When asked about the show’s importance, Ashanti said, “Celebrating music, celebrating us, just putting out positive energy. I think ‘106' like you said, it’s iconic. It made such a mark. People ran home from school just to see what was going on and who was going to be on the countdown, you know. So, it was great to be just celebrating.”

The Grammy-winning artist also revealed one of her most memorable moments on “106 & Park.”

“I think one of my favorite memories was coming at number one for the first time,” she confessed, referring to her 2002 song “Foolish”!

As a BET Awards veteran, the singer also explained what makes this occasion so special and unlike any other.

“Just celebrating great music, celebrating the culture, you know, being innovative, and it always feels like family,” she explained. “You get to see everybody, you know, the performances. It’s just a good time.”

With the award show celebrating so many icons, Mariah Carey being one of them, A.J. asked Ashanti to spill on her favorite Mariah song.