Getty Images

Romance rumors are swirling about “The White Lotus” star Aimee Lou Wood!

In photos obtained by DailyMail.com, Woods was spotted cozying up to her “Film Club” co-star Adam Long in London.

They were also photographed kissing outside a café.

For their outing, Wood was spotted in head-to-toe denim, while Adam sported a “Levi’s” tee and gray shorts.

Last year, Aimee Lou and Adam worked together for a few months on “Film Club,” in which they play love interests. “Film Club” is expected to air sometime later this year.

Ever since his casting announcement in November, Wood has been liking Long’s Instagram posts.

In a recent photo of him running in honor of Movember, she commented, “YOU DID IT!!!!!!! ✨”

Years ago, Aimee Lou dated her “Sex Education” co-star Connor Swindells, but they broke up in 2020 after two years together.

In an interview with Grazia, she called the split “amicable,” adding, “We'd had some time apart and then we realized that maybe the relationship wasn't serving us both.”