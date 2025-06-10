Getty Images

A month after sparking rumors, NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is confirming he is a married man!

After a team workout with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Rodgers revealed to the press that he’s been married for “a couple months," in a video posted on X.

Aaron didn’t reveal details about his love or the wedding, accepted congratulatory messages from journalists.

In May, Aaron had tongues wagging when he showed up in Louisville, Kentucky, with a ring on that finger!

Rodgers attended the 2025 Barnstable Brown Gala ahead of the Kentucky Derby, and eagle-eyed fans spotted what looked like a wedding band.

Aaron previously spilled on his relationship with a woman named Brittani while on “The Pat McAfee Show” in December, saying she isn’t on social media and prefers to stay out of the spotlight.

Last month, while back on the podcast, he shared, "I'm in a different phase of my life. I'm 41 years old. I'm in a serious relationship. I have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention."