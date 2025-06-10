'1000-lb Sisters': Tammy's Transformation After Skin Removal Surgery

TLC

"1000-lb Sisters" star Tammy reaches a major milestone — successfully completing her life-changing skin removal surgery.

In a jaw-dropping clip from tonight’s episode, Tammy reveals her results after removing an astonishing 15 lbs. of excess skin, marking a dramatic step forward in her transformation journey.

She told producers, “I’m shocked. I feel so weird… My bat wings are gone, too, and I look down and there’s nothing there but my lap.”

“It’s gonna take a little while for me to get used to seeing myself like this,” Tammy admitted.