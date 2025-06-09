Getty Images

Tom Hiddleton and his fiancée Zawe Ashton are having another baby!

Over the weekend, Zawe announced that she was pregnant with their second child.

Ashton debuted her growing baby bump in an Emilia Wickstead gown at the SXSW London premiere of his film “The Life of Chuck.”

She told Vogue magazine, “I feel really lucky to be working with someone that I know and who’s been such a champion of me at this sensitive red-carpet dressing moment. I feel like I’ll be very held on an evening where, as an expectant mother, you can feel a little bit exposed."

“I think that every time you step onto a red carpet, there’s a really unique opportunity to express your authentic self, your individuality, your creativity, and celebrate where you are at in that moment," Ashton added. "I’m really grateful to Emilia and her team, and can’t wait to reveal this look!"

Tom and Zawe welcomed their first child in 2022. The name of the child has not been revealed.

The pair have kept their relationship private over the years, but Tom did give Zawe a major shout-out last year.

At the People’s Choice Awards, he said during an acceptance speech, “Zawe, none of this makes sense without you. Thank you for your love and support every step of the way."

In 2019, the couple met while working on their play “Betrayal.”