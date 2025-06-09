Sydney Sweeney Says ‘Crazy’ ‘Euphoria Season 3 Will Make Fans ‘Really Happy’ (Exclusive)

Backgrid

Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney are dishing on their new thriller “Echo Valley,” in which they play a mother and daughter bound by a dark secret.

“Extra” spoke with the ladies about strengthening their bond for the film.

Julianne called it “so easy” to play mother and daughter, gushing, “Sydney’s so terrific, she’s so available, she’s so professional, she’s so talented, and we just had a really good time, you know, building the relationship and being with each other, and I think we’re aware of how important this relationship is, the mother-daughter bond, and how much it can hold, how elastic it is, and how far you can push it with each other. It can be volatile, especially when kids are younger, when girls are teenagers and you realize they've had this tremendous history."

She added, "But it was fun. I think we were able to match each other's energy, and we really enjoyed each other's company, and it worked."

Sweeney said similar things, telling Julianne, "Everyone had always told me you are the kindest person they've ever met, and it's true, like, absolutely beyond kind and generous and thoughtful and just present for everyone on set."

Julianne stayed humble, saying, “When you work with all these people, it really is a collective, and I always say that people’s expertise is, like, narrow and deep, so you need everybody together.”

Sweeney also bonded with another co-star, a horse named Moose! She recalled, “Every time between scenes, because I had more downtime, of course, they had all the horses in the stalls, and I’d go over and there was this one horse in particular named Moose that I just hung out with and we became besties. I wanted to take Moose home."

As for why people should see the movie, Sydney answered, “There’s so much that we tackle — the relationships, the drama, the twists. I do not think you’re going to see what’s coming at all."

Julianne agreed, "I remember when I read it, because I was sick in bed with COVID and I was kind of going through scripts, and I was like, 'This is extraordinary!'... All the human drama was there, but then there's this incredible twist. It satisfies my need for, like, domestic, dramatic situations and the scary thriller part. I was really surprised by it, just blown away."

Sydney also teased Season 3 of “Euphoria,” sharing, "I can't get too into detail about it, but I think people are gonna be really, really happy." She added, "I mean, it's crazy. It's like, you're happy 'cause it's crazy."

Sweeney recently made headlines for her collaboration with Dr. Squatch on a limited-edition soap brick made from her real bathwater.

She commented, “It’s already out and it’s sold out.” Asked how we should celebrate, Sydney laughed, "Everybody should, uh, get clean!"