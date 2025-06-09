‘Squid Game’ Season 3: Lee Byung-hun on Challenge of Playing 3 Different Roles (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Squid Game” stars Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun promoted the upcoming third and final season of the show at Netflix’s Tudum live event.

“Extra” spoke with the two about the third season, which will have Lee Byung-hun playing three different roles as Front Man, Hwang In-ho, and Young-il.

Lee Byung-hun opened up about the challenge, saying, “It was kinda hard to act. Overall, I had so [much] fun with that.”

Lee Byung-hun noted that they “put a lot of effort” in this season and was “excited” to promote it at the star-studded event for the fans.

Lee Jung-jae had similar things to say about the fans, commenting, “Everything that I do, it’s really about giving the fans as much joy as possible. I’m very excited to be here today to be able to meet with them, face-to-face.”