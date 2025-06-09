Sly Stone, Rock Legend of Sly and the Family Stone Fame, Dies at 82

Getty Images

Sly Stone, the colorful, legendary frontman of Sly and the Family Stone, has died at 82.

In a statement, Stone's family said, "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved dad, Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone. After a prolonged battle with COPD and other underlying health issues, Sly passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend, and his extended family. While we mourn his absence, we take solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come."

"Sly was a monumental figure," it went on, "a groundbreaking innovator, and a true pioneer who redefined the landscape of pop, funk, and rock music. His iconic songs have left an indelible mark on the world, and his influence remains undeniable. In a testament to his enduring creative spirit, Sly recently completed the screenplay for his life story, a project we are eager to share with the world in due course, which follows a memoir published in 2024."

"We extend our deepest gratitude for the outpouring of love and prayers during this difficult time. We wish peace and harmony to all who were touched by Sly's life and his iconic music. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your unwavering support."

Born Sylvester Stewart on March 15, 1943, in Denton, Texas, the future innovator was a multi-instrumentalist from childhood and sang gospel music with his family.

A DJ first and then leader of a small band, once he and his brother Freddie and sister Rose joined forces, Sly and the Family Stone became a truly groundbreaking act, integrated racially and featuring men and woman — a rarity on the music scene in the mid-'60s, and a feature that attracted an equally diverse fanbase.

The band's first album, "A Whole New Thing" (1967), barely caused a ripple. Their next album, "Dance to the Music" (1968) fared better, producing a hit single of the same name, but a third effort, "Life" (1968) threatened to stop them in their tracks due to low sales.

With "Stand!" (1969), the band broke through to the masses. The set moved 3 million copies and spawned the all-time classic "Everyday People" (1968), their first of several Billboard Hot 100 no. 1 hits.

"Hot Fun in the Summertime" (1969) went Top 5, and they achieved pole position a second time with "Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin/Everybody Is a Star" that same year.

The band solidified its status as one of the most energetic and creative live acts with an electrifying appearance at Woodstock.

A fifth album, "There's a Riot Goin' On" (1971), was the group's most adventurous — and darkest, reflecting its frontman's descent into drug abuse, but also reflected his increasing dominance of the group's output.

"Family Affair" became the band's last no. 1 smash in 1971.

The band, its trajectory negatively impacted by Stone's personal journey, went on to release four more studio albums through 1982. Stone released "High on You," a 1975 solo effort.

By this time, Stone became notorious for erratic behavior, including cutting gigs short without notice. Following a notoriously poorly attended 1975 show in NYC, the band parted ways.

Sly continued touring, but his personal demons kept him from matching his past successes. He was reportedly unhoused as of 2011.

Stone did make a wildly anticipated appearance with his old bandmates at a 2006 Grammys tribute, complete with superstar support from Nile Rodgers, Joss Stone, John Legend, Fantasia, Ciara, Adam Levine, and Joe Perry. Stone, ever mercurial, showed up, performed for three minutes, and left with a wave.