Simon Cowell Joins Shirtless, Harmonica-Playing ‘AGT’ Act for Wild Audition! (Exclusive Clip)

NBC

Get ready for a wild night on “America’s Got Talent”!

“Extra” has an exclusive clip from Tuesday’s episode featuring Simon Cowell as he helps out Osaka Philharmonic during their audition.

The group of men stands shirtless onstage in just pants and bowties with harmonicas in their mouths.

Howie Mandel yells, “Play them, Simon play them!”

Holding a white stick, Simon begins to push the first man in the nipple, but breaks down laughing, insisting, “I can’t believe I’m doing this.”

Then, he goes for it, pressing each man’s nipples as a prompt to play their harmonicas.

The audition has the crowd, and judges Howie, Mel B and SofíaVergara, in stitches.

Tune in Tuesday at 8 p.m. on NBC to watch the episode!