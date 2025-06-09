Oprah Shows Off Her Major Slim-Down at the 2025 Tony Awards

Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey’s slimmed-down figure was on display in a body-hugging dress at the 2025 Tony Awards!

The talk show queen stunned at NYC’s Radio City Music Hall on Sunday in a black off-the-shoulder gown with white detailing down the sides.

Winfrey, 71, wore her hair in a half updo and sported glasses, while accessorizing with high jewelry from Jacob & Co. including a mesh diamond bracelet, two diamond rings, and diamond chandelier earrings.

Oprah played a pivotal role in host Cynthia Erivo’s opening of the Tonys. As part of the bit, the “Wicked” star was shown running into people backstage who were trying to give her advice.

When Erivo ran into Oprah, she asked, “What do you do when everyone is telling you what you need to do?”

Oprah told her, “Forget about them, babe. The only thing you need to do is just be yourself.”

At that moment, Oprah held up her index finger and Cynthia reached up and grabbed it… a nod to a viral moment Erivo shared with “Wicked” co-star Ariana Grande.

On Instagram, Oprah shared that Cynthia texted her and asked if she would be in the opening as “the last person I see before the curtain comes up and I’m onstage.”

Oprah gushed over Cynthia, recalling how she helped cast her in “The Color Purple” in 2015. Winfrey exclaimed, “She’s going to kill tonight… Slay, slay, slay.”

Meanwhile, Oprah has been candid about her weight loss in recent years.

In December 2023, she revealed to People magazine that she was using a weight-loss drug as a tool in her journey. Soon after, she resigned from the WeightWatchers board.

"It was public sport to make fun of me for 25 years," Winfrey explained. "I have been blamed and shamed, and I blamed and shamed myself."

That chapter is over. Now, she’s focusing on diet, exercise, and consistency.

She said her weight "occupied five decades of space in my brain, yo-yoing and feeling like, ‘Why can’t I just conquer this thing?,’ believing willpower was my failing."

Her perspective on weight-loss medications changed in July 2023 after she spoke with experts in the field during a panel called “The State of Weight,” which was filmed for Oprah Daily’s “Life You Want” series.

She began to understand that “obesity is a disease” and “about the brain” and “not about willpower.”