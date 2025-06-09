Judge Dismisses Justin Baldoni’s $400M Lawsuit Against Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

Getty Images

There is a major update in the Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively “It Ends with Us” legal battle.

Judge Lewis J. Liman granted a motion to dismiss Baldoni and Wayfarer Productions’ $400-million lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist Leslie Sloane, as well as a $250-million lawsuit against The New York Times.

In Liman’s filing, obtained by “Extra,” the judge confirmed, “Accordingly, the Amended complaint must be dismissed in its entirety.”

Addressing Baldoni’s claims that Blake and others committed “civil extortion” by trying to hijack the film, he explained, “Wayfarer Parties have not adequately alleged that Lively’s threats were wrongful extortion rather than legally permissible hard bargaining or renegotiation of working conditions. Additionally, the Wayfarer Parties have not shown that some of Lively’s allegedly extortionate acts damaged them.”

Liman also addressed defamation accusations that “Lively, Sloane, Reynolds, and the Times spread a false narrative that Baldoni committed sexual misconduct towards Lively and the Wayfarer Parties then engaged in a smear campaign to ruin her reputation.”

The judge insisted in the docs, “The Wayfarer Parties have not alleged that Lively is responsible for any statements other than the statements in her [Civil Rights Department] complaint, which are privileged,” adding, “The Wayfarer Parties have alleged that Reynolds and Sloane made additional statements accusing Baldoni of sexual misconduct and that the Times made additional statements accusing the Wayfarer Parties of engaging in a smear campaign. But the Wayfarer Parties have not alleged that Reynolds, Sloane, or the Times would have seriously doubted these statements were true based on the information available to them, as is required for them to be liable for defamation under applicable law.”

The docs note, “The Wayfarer Parties also bring claims for breach of contract, tortious interference with contract or prospective economic advantage, and promissory fraud,” and make it clear, “The Wayfarer Parties have leave to file a Second Amended Complaint by June 23, 2025, amending only the allegations relevant to the claims of tortious interference with contract and breach of implied covenant.”

Blake’s lawyers Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb told “Extra” in a statement, “Today's opinion is a total victory and a complete vindication for Blake Lively, along with those that Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties dragged into their retaliatory lawsuit, including Ryan Reynolds, Leslie Sloane and The New York Times. As we have said from day one, this ‘$400 million’ lawsuit was a sham, and the Court saw right through it. We look forward to the next round, which is seeking attorneys' fees, treble damages and punitive damages against Baldoni, Sarowitz, Nathan, and the other Wayfarer Parties who perpetrated this abusive litigation.”

A source also told People magazine that Blake "cried with relief" after hearing the news, and another insider added, "She’s obviously relieved. They both are. She feels vindicated."