First Look at Johnny Wactor’s Final Film ‘Ciao Mama’ (Exclusive Trailer)

“Extra” has the exclusive trailer for Johnny Wactor’s final film “Ciao Mama,” which centers on Tony Esposito (Micah Joe Parker) as he returns to his hometown on Long Island, New York, for the funeral of his beloved mother.

Along with acting in the movie, Wactor served as a producer.

The world premiere of the film will take place on June 24, just over a year after the first anniversary of Wactor’s death.

Last year, Wactor was shot and killed last year by men attempting to steal his catalytic converter in Los Angeles.