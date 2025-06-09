Getty Images

Monday was day three of testimony for Sean “Diddy” Combs’ influencer ex-girlfriend, who is using the pseudonym “Jane,” as she returned to the witness stand for his sex-trafficking trial.

Jane recounted the day Combs learned that the infamous 2016 video of him assaulting ex Cassie Ventura at InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles had hit the internet.

According to Jane, she was at Diddy’s home in Miami when CNN posted the footage online.

Jane testified that one of Combs’ sons broke the news to the rapper, saying that “something happened.”

Jane told the court that Diddy immediately went into crisis mode with his team and family. She then gave him some “space.”

She described the atmosphere as “very eerie,” adding, “I just remember that they were just trying to come up with some sort of sincere apology post or something regarding the video.”

In a now-deleted video, Combs said, “It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life. Sometimes you gotta do that. I was f---ed up. I mean I hit rock bottom, but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable."

During her testimony, Jane admitted she was “underwhelmed” by Diddy’s apology.

She explained, “I felt there was no heart there.”

Following the release of the video, Jane and Diddy discussed the incident in June or July of 2024.

She recounted, “He said that that was the only time they had physical violence like that.”

According to Jane, Diddy claimed that Ventura “was a hitter and that she would hit.”

During her testimony, Jane also recalled an alleged beating that she suffered at the hands of Diddy months before his arrest.

She described the June 2024 fight as a “terrible day.”

Leading up to their physical altercation, Jane questioned Combs about his recent family trip while they were at her Los Angeles home. She testified, “I started confronting Sean about who he was with on his family trip. I was making an assumption that he was with another woman.”

Along with testifying that she called him a “pedophile,” Jane revealed that she pushed his head into a marble counter and threw candles around the house.

She said, “I think he was probably cursing and calling me crazy.”

According to Jane, the fight escalated, and Combs eventually kicked down the bathroom door, where she had locked herself in. He eventually grabbed her when she was attempting to run for the front door.

She told the court, “Sean kicked me in the back of my thigh, and I fell down. Then he picked me up in a chokehold and choked me.”

Jane testified that she was able to escape Diddy’s grasp and eventually hide by a wall outside her home.

After hours of hiding, she thought the coast was clear and came out, only to come face to face with Combs.

She testified, “I punched him and then he punched me.”

According to Jane, she punched Combs in the temple, while he punched her “on my forehead and around my eye area.”

The altercation continued in the backyard, where she “went into a ball” and tried to protect herself.

She added, “He started punching my head. He started kicking me. He started saying all kinds of things and just kept punching me.”

Jane testified that it didn’t stop there, saying, “He grabs me by my arm and my hair and starts dragging me back to the house.”

According to Jane, she suffered two “golf-ball-sized” welts on her forehead and a black eye after the alleged beating.

In her testimony, Jane said that Diddy told her to cover up her facial injuries with makeup since a freak off was happening soon after and Diddy told her, “We’re not gonna end the night like this.”

She testified that Combs offered her an ecstasy pill ahead of the freak off and when she told him, “I don’t want to,” Combs allegedly got in her face, asking, “Is this coercion?”