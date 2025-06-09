Getty Images

On Monday, it was day three for Sean “Diddy” Combs’ influencer ex-girlfriend, who is using the pseudonym “Jane,” as she returned to the witness stand of his sex-trafficking trial.

Many text exchanges between Jane and Diddy were read in court today.

In multiple text messages, Jane told Diddy that she didn’t want to perform “hotel nights” aka freak offs.

In texts from September 2023, Jane told Diddy, “I don’t want to be used and locked in a room to perform and fulfill your fantasies, I’m coming to the realization of what this really is. My heart is really in this and it’s breaking. I don’t want to play this role in your life anymore.”

A month later, Jane texted Diddy, “Our experiences are desensitizing sex for me.”

Despite what she wrote, Jane testified that she had sex with male escorts in Diddy’s presence in New York after he set up some “entertainment.” He texted, “I have a surprise if that’s OK.”

Following the freak off, Jane texted Diddy, “I’m not a porn star. I’m not an animal. I need a break I don’t want to do anything I’ve hit a wall.”

Jane got emotional while reading the text message, “It’s been three years of me having to f**k strangers. I’m tired.”

Diddy texted back, “So we’re breaking up.”

Jane testified that she wasn’t initiating a breakup but wanted the freak offs to stop.

The text conversation continued and Diddy eventually texted Jane, “Let’s spend the day just me and you no strangers please. It’s my only day off.”

Jane texted Diddy, “It’s loveless for me and nothing satisfies you and you always push me to do more and more.”

Diddy texted Jane, “Let me make love to you, it’s filled with love.”

According to Jane, Diddy love-bombed her during their relationship. She testified, “Whenever he wanted me or one of these nights, the love-bombing or the persistency would start.”

Jane even called out Diddy for love-bombing in one of the texts read in court. She texted him, “You beat the love out of us. You made it crystal clear exactly what you want me for. You’re going to spend the day what lovebombing me so you can get what you want? It’s not genuine. I’ve hit a mental and spiritual wall.”

In other text messages read in court, Jane wrote to Diddy, “You placed and paid all of these harmful men on me and risked my health.”

“This was never love I regret everything and all this dark toxic sh*t that entered my life,” she texted him.

In another message, she admitted to Diddy, “I feel as your lover I wanted to please you and destress you and I pushed through and went along with things even when deep down I wanted the night to be over.”

Last week, Jane testified that she was in a relationship with Diddy from 2021-2024, up until his arrest.