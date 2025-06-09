Ciara Laughs Over Daughter Sienna Trying to Copy ‘Ride’ Moves: ‘Wait, Wait’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Ciara hit the red carpet at the 2025 BET Awards, where she chatted with "Extra's" A.J. Andrews.

Ciara dished on her remix of “Ecstasy” with Normani and Teyana Taylor, gushing, “To see girls come together is always special and important to me, and I think TT and Normani, they are the future. I just love the power of us three women coming together and shining a light on each other.”

Ahead of her new album “CiCi,” she also teased, "I have a lot of fun stuff in store for my fans. I have to say, I'm really excitd about another collaboration on my project, my song that was produced by Jazze Pha. We haven't done a song together in almost like 18 years, maybe 17 or so, but Latto is also on that record, so it's a lot of A-Town love."

Ciara also showed love to her loyal friends, saying, “This has been 21 years since my first album ‘Goodies’ came out and to still be standing here at the BET Awards, which was a big platform for me coming up, and to be excited and to feel all the love from my fans just the same as it was back then is such a blessing.”

Ciara recently brought her daughter Sienna to the Connie Orlando Foundation’s Black Women in Music Dinner, where she was honored with the Avant-Garde award.

Ciara and Sienna wore matching power suits. She noted, “Sisi, she likes to roll with me. She likes to twin with me. She kind of likes everything that I do."

But she may need to hold off on imitating mama's dance moves until she's older!

Ciara shared, "She went on tour with me and Missy and Busta last summer. She got to see Mommy in a different light than she's seen me, like, full-in tour rollout, and I was like, she's copying a few, just a couple too many moves of mine. I'm like, 'Let's pull that back.'... Like, 'Ride,' I'm like, 'Wait, wait.' That's one of her favorite songs. I'm like, 'Is this good or is this not good?'"

Ciara gushed, “She loves me so much and looks up to me so much that it's so sweet, and she's the best. She's such a little star!”