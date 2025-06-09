Getty Images

Billie Eilish, 23, and Nat Wolff, 30, aren’t hiding their affections!

The stars were photographed packing on the PDA on a balcony in Venice, and Deuxmoi has the pics here.

In the series of photos, Billie wears a black-and-white T-shirt and her long brunette hair down as she shares a steamy kiss with Nat, who is sporting a gray T-shirt.

The musicians, who have fueled romance rumors since March, also toast with bubbly beverages and snap selfies.

Eilish is very private about her love life, and told Vogue last year she doesn’t plan on dishing on her relationships moving forward.

“I wish no one knew anything about my sexuality or anything about my dating life,” she said. “Ever, ever, ever. And I hope that they never will again. And I’m never talking about my sexuality ever again. And I’m never talking about who I’m dating ever again.”

Nat and his brother Alex starred on Nickelodeon’s “The Naked Brothers Band” from 2007-2009. EOnline.comreports Billie first met Alex in 2023, and was later introduced to Nat.