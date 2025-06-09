‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brittany Renner & Kevin Gates Split After 52 Days of Marriage

Getty Images

Brittany Renner and Kevin Gates have called it quits after less than two months of marriage.

The “Basketball Wives” star opened up about her split with the rapper on Real 92.3 L.A., explaining, “We got married April 6 and divorced May 28. But there is a 90-day waiting period in Islam where it’s basically — you have 90 days to see if you’re pregnant, then he would be responsible. And then also in those 90 days, it’s for reconciliation, because Allah wants you to stay married. During those 90 days, you are not to entertain anybody romantically.”

She went on, “What I also will add is that I followed my heart. And that’s more than anyone can say in this world. I don’t think anybody gets married to not stay married. So, I think my biggest thing for me is just a nice 90-day reset. Focusing on myself and pouring into myself.”

After the 52-day marriage, she said, “I don't feel like it's a sucky situation. Because what is meant to be is always gonna to be.”

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in April and had tongues wagging in May after she hit the red carpet with Kevin at the “Basketball Wives” Season 12 premiere wearing a diamond ring.

The next day she referred to him as her “huzband” in a now-deleted Instagram post.

In May, Renner gushed over Gates to People magazine, saying, "All I can say is, is that I'm with the person that I quite literally dreamed of. And to be able to just wake up next to him and spend time with him, even to have him here behind me, it's like so surreal. He's just the most beautiful person inside and out that I've ever met."