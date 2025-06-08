Tom Felton Got ‘Misty-Eyed’ Putting Draco Malfoy Wig Again on for Broadway Role (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Tom Felton chatted with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi at the 78th Annual Tony Awards, days after it was announced that he’ll reprise his “Harry Potter” Draco Malfoy role and make his Broadway debut in “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

"Well, it's a bit of a pinch-me moment, really,” he said. “I think for the first week I still woke up thinking I was dreaming that this is going to happen. I didn't see it coming, and I could not be more thrilled to step into old shoes but in a very new light in one of, if not the greatest, city in the world.”

And yes, he has tried on the wig!

“The wigs, the costumes… I won't lie, when the wig came on I got a bit, I got a bit misty-eyed… I don’t know, I just never thought I'd see my hair bleached blonde again… I couldn't be more excited, huge fan of the show, huge fan of Broadway. It's an actor's dream come true and so far everyone's been delightful so I look forward to joining the community.”