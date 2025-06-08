Renée Elise Goldsberry Cried ‘Tears of Joy’ Over ‘Hamilton’ Tonys Reunion (Exclusive)

Getty Images

The 2025 Tony Awards featured “Hamilton’s” 10th-anniversary reunion performance!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with the cast on the red carpet, including Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas-Jones, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lapman and Christopher Jackson.

Goldsberry, who played Angelica Schuyler in the musical, said she cried “spontaneous tears of joy” coming back together and that they were also feeling a lot of “gratitude for the reunion of a family.” She said she’s still a Schuyler sister every day of her life, but someone did have to remind her of her harmony note!

She even shared a red-carpet reunion with her co-star, Jasmine Cephas-Jones, who portrayed Peggy Schuyler.

Jasmine told Mona it felt like high school and gushed over how much she loves being back with the whole cast — and right on cue, Renée crashed the interview for a sweet hello!

Leslie Odom Jr. aka Aaron Burr said being back with the original Broadway cast has been amazing and teased that they’re trying to “cram the whole show in seven minutes” to really celebrate it and the fans’ support.

Couple Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lapman met while working on “Hamilton.” Daveed played Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, Emmy was part of the ensemble, and also an understudy.

While speaking with Mona they marveled at how it feels like everything has changed but also nothing has changed, with Emmy sharing that her face hurts from laughing so much. Daveed echoed that the reunion has been everything he could have wanted. Plus, they are parents now and dished on their son getting to see all his “Hamilton” aunts and uncles!