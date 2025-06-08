Pippa Scott of the Movie Classic 'Auntie Mame' Dies at 90

Getty Images

Pippa Scott, an actress noted for her work in the movie classics "The Searchers" and "Auntie Mame," died May 22 at 90.

Her daughter Miranda Tollman confirmed her passing to THR, noting the cause was congenital heart failure, and that she died at home in Santa Monica.

Born November 10, 1934, in L.A., Scott was the daughter of actress Laura Straub and Allan Scott, an Oscar-nominated screenwriter remembered for writing Fred Astaire-Ginger Rogers films.

Her uncle was blacklisted writer Adrian Scott, who was a member of the Hollywood Ten.

She made her film debut in the John Wayne western "The Searchers" (1956), often cited as among the best films ever made.

Even more memorably, she played the girl who married protagonist Patrick in 1958's "Auntie Mame," starring Rosalind Russell.

She made many guest appearances on TV, including on such popular shows as "Maverick" (1959) with James Garner and "The Twilight Zone" (1960).

Her other films included "My Six Loves" (1963), "Petulia" (1968), "Cold Turkey" (1971), and "The Sound of Murder" (1982).

She was also active on the stage.

From 1964-1983, she was wed to Lee Rich of Lorimar. He became her companion without the ring from 1996 until his 2012 death.

Outside of the entertainment biz, Scott founded the nonprofit International Monitor Institute, which assists in the prosecution of war crimes in cases when rape and genocide are present in foreign lands.

She went on to produce two docs about war criminals: "The World's Most Wanted Man" (1998) for PBS and "King Leopold's Ghost" (2006).

Scott retired from acting for good in 2009.